Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can!  Just don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year by incorporating a proper mask into your child’s costume and practicing social distancing.  We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time this year!

Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!

 

October 29

Bexley – 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Canal Winchester – 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Columbus – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dublin – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Gahanna – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Grove City – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hilliard – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Johnstown – 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Lancaster – 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Newark – 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Pataskala – 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Pickerington – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Reynoldsburg – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Sunbury – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Upper Arlington – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Westerville – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Worthington – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

 

October 30

Whitehall – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

 

October 31

Deleware – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Genoa Township – 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Grandview Heights – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

New Albany – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Powell – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

 

 

 

Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area

