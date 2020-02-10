This Day In Black History: February 10th Author Alex Haley Died

Here’s some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts

1992 – Alex Haley, renowned author, dies American biographer, scriptwriter, author who became famous with the publication of the novel ROOTS, which traces his ancestry back to Africa and covers seven American generations as they are taken slaves to the United States. The book was adapted to television series, and woke up an interest in genealogy, particularly among African-Americans. Haley himself commented that the book was not so much history as a study of mythmaking. “What Roots gets at in whatever form, is that it touches the pulse of how alike we human beings are when you get down to the bottom, beneath these man-imposed differences.” Learn More »

1967 – 1967 The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect. That amend 1967 The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect. That amendment provided that in the case of a vice president’s become president, the new president would name a new vice president, subject to confirmation by a majority vote of both houses of Congress. Learn More »

1966 – Andrew Brimmer appointed to Fed. Reserve Bd. Andrew Brimmer becomes the first African-American governor of the Federal Reserve Board when he is appointed by President Johnson Learn More »

1964 – 1964 After 12 days of debate and voting on 125 amendments, the U.S. House of 1964 After 12 days of debate and voting on 125 amendments, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by a vote of 290-130. The bill prohibited any state or local government or public facility from denying access to anyone because of race or ethnic origin. It further gave the U.S. Attorney General the power to bring school desegregation law suits. The bill allowed the federal government the power to bring school desegregation law suits and to cut off federal funds to companies or states who discriminated. It forbade labor organizations or interstate commercial companies from discriminating against workers due to race or ethnic origins. Lastly, the federal government could compile records of denial of voting rights. After passage in the House, the bill went to the Senate, which after 83 days of debate passed a similar package on June 19 by a vote of 73 to 27. President Lyndon Johnson signed the legislation on July 2. Later, future Georgia governor Lester Maddox would become the first person prosecuted under the Civil Rights Act. Learn More »

1946 – 1946 Georgia-born Jackie Robinson — major league baseball’s first black play 1946 Georgia-born Jackie Robinson — major league baseball’s first black player — married Rachel Isum. Learn More »

1940 – Singer Roberta Flack born b. 10 February 1937, Asheville, North Carolina, USA. Born into a musical family, Flack graduated from Howard University with a BA in music. She was discovered singing and playing jazz in a Washington nightclub by pianist Les McCann, who recommended her talents to Atlantic Records. Two classy albums, First Take and Chapter Two, garnered considerable acclaim for their skilful, often introspective, content before Flack achieved huge success with a poignant version of folk-singer Ewan MacColl ‘s ballad, ‘First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’. Recorded in 1969, it was a major international hit three years later, following its inclusion in the film Play Misty For Me. Further hits came with ‘Where Is The Love?’ (1972), a duet with Donny Hathaway, and ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ (1973), where Flack’s penchant for sweeter, more MOR-styled compositions gained an ascendancy. Her cool, almost unemotional style benefited from a measured use of slow material, although she seemed less comfortable on up-tempo songs. Flack’s self-assurance wavered during the mid-70s, but further duets with Hathaway, ‘The Closer I Get To You’ (1978) and ‘You Are My Heaven’ (1980), suggested a rebirth. She was shattered when her partner committed suicide in 1979, but in the 80s Flack enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Peabo Bryson that reached a commercial, if sentimental, peak with ‘Tonight I Celebrate My Love’ in 1983. Set The Night To Music was produced by the highly respected Arif Mardin, but the bland duet with Maxi Priest on the title track was representative of this soulless collection of songs. Still, Roberta Flack remains a crafted, if precisionist, performer. Learn More »

Written By: Allison P. Parker Posted 3 hours ago

