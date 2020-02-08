This Day In Black History: February 8th

1990 – Andey Rooney suspended for racist comments Andy Rooney, a CBS “60 Minutes” commentator, received a 90-day suspension from work because of racist remarks about African Americans attributed to him by Chris Bull, a New York-based reporter for “The Advocate,” a bi-weekly national gay & lesbian newsmagazine published in Los Angeles. Bull quoted Rooney as having said during an interview: “I’ve believed all along that most people are born with equal intelligence, but Blacks have watered down thier genes because the less intelligent ones are the ones that have the chidlren. They drop out of school early, do drugs, and get pregnant.” Learn More »

1986 – Figure Skater Debi Thomas wins Woman's Singles Figure skater Debi Thomas became the first African American to win the Women's Singles of the U.S. National Figure Skating Championship competition, was a pre-med student at Stanford University.

1985 – Reporter at Large Brenda Renee Pearson an official court reporter for the House of Representatives was the first black female to record the State of the Union message delivered by the president in the House chambers.

1978 – Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali for heavyweight Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali for heavyweight boxing championship. Ali regained the title on September 15 and became the person to win the title three times.

1968 – Gary Coleman born Diminutive actor Gary Coleman was born in Zion, Illinois. Despite a childhood of medical troubles, Coleman went on to become a television star in numerous situation comedies.

1968 – Officers killed three students during Officers killed three students during demonstration on the campus of South Carolina State in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Students were protesting segregation at an Orangeburg bowling alley.

1944 – First African American Harry S. McAlphin – First African American to accredited to attend White House press conference.

1925 – Marcus Garvey entered federal prison in Atlanta Marcus Garvey entered federal prison in Atlanta. Students staged strike at Fisk University to protest policies of white administration.