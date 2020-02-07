CLOSE
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

This Day In Black History: February 7th- Chris Rock Born, Alcorn A&M Opened

Here’s some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts

1.
2.
1967 – Chris Rock Born
Comedian, author, recording artist, actor, and talk show host Chris Rock was born in South Carolina. He will become a critically comedian, hosting his self titled show on HBO. He will also bring to the forefront a boycott of the flag of his birthplace. He will star in and make a few movies of his own.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.

This Day In Black History: February 7th- Chris Rock Born, Alcorn A&M Opened  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
BMM 2016
This Day In Black History: February 7th- Chris…
02.07.20
This Day In Black History: February 5th- President…
02.05.20
This Day In Black History: February 4th- Rosa…
02.04.20
This Day In Black History: February 1st- Actress…
02.01.20
#BlackMusicMonth: Ari Lennox Gives Her “Shea Butter Playlist”
06.17.19
Black Music Month: Ola Ray Was Michael Jackson’s…
06.12.19
Black Music Month: What’s On Your Prince Playlist?
06.07.19
Pride: 10 Songs By Black Queer Artists That’ll…
06.05.19
8 items
#BlackMusicMonth: A Look At 8 Pioneers Of Black…
06.04.19
10 itemsBabyface
10 Songs You May Not Had Known That…
06.03.19
10 items
Top 10 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment
06.03.19
Black Music Month: Dancehall 101
06.01.19
Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers
06.03.19
Prince Black Music Month
Black Music Month: Prince
06.29.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close