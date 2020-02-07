Here’s some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts
This Day In Black History: February 7th- Chris Rock Born, Alcorn A&M Opened was originally published on majicatl.com
Here's some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts
Comedian, author, recording artist, actor, and talk show host Chris Rock was born in South Carolina. He will become a critically comedian, hosting his self titled show on HBO. He will also bring to the forefront a boycott of the flag of his birthplace. He will star in and make a few movies of his own.
