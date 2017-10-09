CLOSE
#WhatsTrending Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe

Curried Pumpkin Soup

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 medium Bosc pears, peeled, cored, and chopped (about 1 3/4 cups)
  • 1 cup raw cashews
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/8 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 15-oz. can pumpkin
  • 5-5 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • Freshly ground black pepper and coconut yogurt, for garnish (optional)

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in ginger; sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add pears and cashews; cook, stirring often, until pears have softened, about 2 minutes.

Sprinkle in curry powder, turmeric, cumin, and chili powder; cook until fragrant and spices are beginning to toast, about 1 minute. Whisk in pumpkin and 3 cups broth. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer for 30 minutes.

Working in batches, transfer soup to a high-speed blender. Remove center piece of blender lid to allow steam to escape; secure lid on blender and place a clean towel over opening in lid. Process until smooth, about 10 seconds. Return soup to Dutch oven over medium-low heat; stir in 2 cups broth and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. (Stir in up to 1/2 cup additional broth, if needed, to reach desired consistency.) If desired, garnish servings with pepper and coconut yogurt.

and there you have it, Courtesy of Health.com

 

#WhatsTrending Curried Pumpkin Soup Recipe  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

