Daphne Maxwell Reid’s New Cookbook Is Filled With Delicious Recipes & Personal Memories

Tom Joyner
| 09.05.18
Dismiss

Daphne Maxwell Reid who you probably know as Aunt Viv from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is more than an iconic TV mom.

Her new cookbook, Grace + Soul & Motherwitfeatures original recipes that she’s gathered over the years from family and friends. The book also lets you into her personal life. With every recipe readers will get “a little story” about where the recipe came from. Reid shares personal memories and photos of growing up in New York City, most of the stories took place in the kitchen, “around the table.”

Grace + Soul & Motherwit is only available online on her website.

Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks

7 photos Launch gallery

Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks

Continue reading Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks

Kitchen Stars: 11 Tasty Celebrity Cooks

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Daphne Maxwell Reid’s New Cookbook Is Filled With Delicious Recipes & Personal Memories  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close