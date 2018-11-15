These 10 Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have Your Mouth Watering Into Next Week

These Thanksgiving Recipes Will Have You Hoping This Next Week Flies By

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but the last days of waiting for that sweet feast are always the hardest.

If you’re like me, you’ve spent the last couple weeks looking up a million different recipes in preparation for the big day, and if we’re keeping it 100, it’s lead to our own demise. I haven’t been able to think about what to make for dinner for the past 3 weeks because all I wanted was Thanksgiving food…but let’s get it together here, folks. There’s only 1 week left until the big day, so we’re in the homestretch.

Now it’s actually time to start thinking about what dish you’re bringing to dinner, which family member’s food you’re gonna have to spit back into your napkin after pretending to take a bite, and which leftovers you’re calling dibs on for some Black Friday turkey sandwiches.

These next 7 days are the perfect time to get inspired by some recipes and videos that might push you out of your comfort zone to make something completely different this year, or even just upgrade a family favorite with a little sumn-sumn.

Let’s take a look at a few mouth-watering recipes that are sure to fulfill both your sweet and savory Thanksgiving dreams:

Turkey Roulade

If you’re not one for a traditional Thanksgiving turkey, this might be up your alley

Pumpkin Bread Bottom Cheesecake

Cornbread Sausage Stuffing

Sweet Potato Pie

Because nobody makes a better Sweet Potato Pie than mom.

THREE Different Options For Cranberry Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

These mashed potatoes look….buttery. I’m in.

Every kind of Thanksgiving pie you could ever want

A Microwave Thanksgiving

If for some reason you’re looking to make the whole meal in a microwave, we’ve got you covered there too…

Homemade Dinner Rolls

It’s not Thanksgiving without some rolls.

Mac and Cheese

I’ll leave you with this picture of mac and cheese….because WOW.

