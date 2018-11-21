Al Roker Presents His Recipe For ‘Sweet Potato Poon’

What do our guest judges think of @alroker's "sweet potato poon"? They love it! pic.twitter.com/jRi3IFC95A — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 21, 2018

In a segment on the Today show on Wednesday, hosts Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer demonstrated how to make their family’s favorite Thanksgiving dishes before a panel of expert judges. While Dreyer and her husband Brian went with a relatively safe crab dip, Al Roker and his brother Chris introduced both the panel and viewing audience at home to their mother’s “sweet potato poon.”

Sweet potato poon, if you’re wondering, involves an eyebrow-raising mixture of boiled, cubed sweet potatoes, an entire stick of butter, flour, crushed pineapple, brown sugar, salt, all-spice, cinnamon, and what seems to be a disturbing amount of baking powder. The concoction is then baked for 20 minutes before being covered in marshmallows and put under the broiler.

Regardless of whether or not that sounds appetizing, this word “poon” does not seem to mean what Al Roker thinks it does, barring a cursory search of Urban Dictionary. When asked why the dish is called that, Roker offered the explanation, “Because that’s what my mother told us it was.”

Cool cool cool. That may be all well and good, but perhaps the Roker siblings should have done a bit of friendly rebranding before unleashing the dish on this unsuspecting world, because “sweet potato poon” soon began trending on Twitter for absolutely the wrong reason.

[al roker unveiling his mother’s famous apple cider donuts on the today show] they’re called cinnamon boyholes — ski patrol lars (@KrangTNelson) November 21, 2018

Urban Dictionary says absolutely not. Al Roker’s out here wylin. Jfc, NBC. pic.twitter.com/effjaMznK5 — 🦂Charles Pulliam-Moore🦂 (@CharlesPulliam) November 21, 2018

I like to imagine Al Roker being so powerful at this point that even though everyone tried to stop him, he still got to do a whole segment about his SWEET POTATO POON https://t.co/biWOCTyK7Q — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 21, 2018

You guys are making way too big a deal about the AL Roker thing. He only calls it that because he fucks it. — The Hoss Whisperer (@acussword) November 21, 2018

What the heck is poon? — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) November 21, 2018

