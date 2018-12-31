CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

National Champagne Day : Mimosa Recipes

The traditional mimosa is Champagne and Orange Juice, but you can get creative to toast for brunch or any bubbly occasion.

 

JUICE-

For those that love something other than Orange Juice, you can add your favorite juice that will set the bubbles up!

  • Cranberry Juice
  • Pineapple Juice
  • Pomegranate Juice

 

SPIRITS-

You have some people that love the strongest kick and like to add more alcohol by volume (ABV) to their bubbly. Yes , you can add more spirits to your Champagne toast.

  • Cognac
  • Vodka
  • Tequila
  • Whiskey

FRUIT-

Sometimes you just want Champagne, but there is something fun about adding frozen fruit, that create a chilled splash.

  • Frozen Strawberries
  • Frozen Pineapples
  • Frozen Blueberry
  • Frozen Oranges

 

Celebrate in you way!

Please Drink Responsibly!

 

 

National Champagne Day : Mimosa Recipes  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close