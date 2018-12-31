National Champagne Day : Mimosa Recipes

The traditional mimosa is Champagne and Orange Juice, but you can get creative to toast for brunch or any bubbly occasion.

JUICE-

For those that love something other than Orange Juice, you can add your favorite juice that will set the bubbles up!

Cranberry Juice

Pineapple Juice

Pomegranate Juice

SPIRITS-

You have some people that love the strongest kick and like to add more alcohol by volume (ABV) to their bubbly. Yes , you can add more spirits to your Champagne toast.

Cognac

Vodka

Tequila

Whiskey

FRUIT-

Sometimes you just want Champagne, but there is something fun about adding frozen fruit, that create a chilled splash.

Frozen Strawberries

Frozen Pineapples

Frozen Blueberry

Frozen Oranges

Celebrate in you way!

Please Drink Responsibly!

