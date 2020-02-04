CLOSE
This Day In Black History: February 4th- Rosa Parks Born On This Day

Rosa Parks On Bus

Source: Underwood Archives / Getty

Here’s some key events that happened on this day brought to you by Black Facts

Today, February 4th, Freedom fighter Rosa Parks (born Roas Louise McCauley) was born yin Tuskegee, Alabama, 1913.

Rosa Louise McCauley Parks (was an American activist in the civil rights movement best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. The United States Congress has called her “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement”.

Check out Black Facts for more.

This Day In Black History: February 4th- Rosa Parks Born On This Day  was originally published on majicatl.com

