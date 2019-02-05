CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

What Ever Happened to Miami Vice Star Phillip Michael Thomas??

Miami Vice

Source: Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage / Getty

Ladies!!! Do you remember Miami Vice actor and heartthrob, Phillip Michael Thomas? Of course, you do! You ever wonder what he’s up to now?

 

The series starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Thomas as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, as two undercover Miami detectives. After the series was canceled, Philip reunited with Johnson as a guest star in the series “Nash Bridges.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

According to I Love Old School Music, he also lent his voice to a character in the ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City’ and ‘Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories’ video games. Today, the Columbus, Ohio native is sporting the most gorgeous gray hair ever and is a father to almost a dozen children to five different moms.

 

The 69 yr old has six daughters, five sons, and one step-daughter, most are all grown up now. One of his daughters is reportedly a country singer.

 

 

Famous Ohioans
Sarah Jessica Parker
29 photos

 

The Latest:

Magic 955 , Miami Vice , Philip Michael Thomas , tubbs

Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close