Morning Minute: All About Sybil!

This morning Chris Paul doesn’t care to talk about Trump, America, or crazy celebs. All he wants to talk about today is the great woman that is Sybil Wilkes! She’s not only smart enough to “light up New York City” with her brain power alone! She’s also kind and caring. She was a shoulder for Chris’ wife to lean on when he was hospitalized after his stroke. He wishes Sybil a very happy birthday!

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted August 20, 2019

