Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ as the Number One Song on Billboard’s Hot 100

After a record-breaking 19 weeks at number one, Lil Nas X has finally lost the top spot on Billboard’s prized Hot 100 chart.

‘Old Town Road’ has been replaced by ‘bad guy’ from singer Billie Eilish. ‘guy’ had been number two for nine weeks, which is now the most a song has spent in that position.

According to Uproxx, Eilish is the first artist born between 2000 and ’09 to have a number-one hit.

.@billieeilish's "Bad Guy" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 this week for the first time. It earns Eilish her first No. 1 and dethrones @LilNasX's "Old Town Road," featuring @billyraycyrus, which ruled for a record 19 weeks. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 19, 2019

.@billieeilish is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 song on the #Hot100. She was born on Dec. 18, 2001. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 19, 2019

Back to Lil Nas X’s hit with singer Billy Ray Cyrus:

On its record-breaking quest, “Old Town Road” took the title for most weeks at No. 1 ever from “Despacito” by Luis Fonso and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, both of which have spent 16 weeks at the top. “Old Town Road” first landed in the No. 1 spot back in April.

‘Old Town Road’ continues to top two of Billboard’s charts: Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs.

.@LilNasX's "Old Town Road," featuring @billyraycyrus, is No. 1 on both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and #HotRapSongs charts for a 20th week each. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 19, 2019

In case you haven’t head ‘bad guy’ before, watch the music video below:

And, for old times sake, here’s the ‘Old Town Road’ video:

