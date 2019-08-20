WHO HAS THE BEST SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH??? WENDY’S , CHICK FIL A. ,POPEYE’S ….OR…..????

This debate has been all over social media the past few days after Popeye’s released their new spicy chicken sandwich while most on social media have said they are really feeling the new sandwich . Others remind the masses not to forget about the ones that have been here for years, and now……we have beef…..wait I mean chicken lol but who do you believe has the best spicy chicken sandwich right now??? Take the poll

Written By: City Posted August 20, 2019

