A shooting at Clark Atlanta University late Tuesday night left multiple people injured, according to Atlanta police.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. as students ran for cover near James P. Brawley Drive SW and Beckwith Street SW in the heart of the AUC.

Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds and another victim who was grazed by a bullet near the Clark Atlanta University library.

The four victims who were shot were taken to the hospital where they are said to survive their injuries. The investigation as to what caused the shooting and who fired the shots is ongoing.

______________

Multiple shots fired on campus of @ClarkAtlanta Students say it happened during a kick off party before classes begin tomorrow #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/xKN8sdpBoq — denisedillon (@DillonFox5) August 21, 2019

Many students are unable to get home because their dorms are inside the crime scene pic.twitter.com/58j2ZHeZi3 — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 21, 2019

4 Students Shot At College Block Party Near Clark Atlanta University [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted August 21, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: