Ohio State is expected to complete their wireless connection plan inside Ohio stadium just in time for the season opener next Saturday.

Senior associate athletics director/chief information officer Jim Null said contractors have worked tirelessly to get stadium-wide Wi-Fi in time for the first game against Florida Atlantic.

The university said the project will not be completed until October 4 but access will be available at the first game.

More than 47 miles of copper and fiber throughout the stadium, connecting to more than 2,000 access points would have been installed this year once the project is fully completed.

The $10.5 million project also includes expanded Wi-Fi connectivity in the Schottenstein Center for this fall.

Source: The Ohio State University

Wi-Fi inside The Shoe to be available for Ohio State season opener was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted August 21, 2019

