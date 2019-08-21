Things just keep lining up for the once door mat of the league, with the hype the Browns have received this year it’s hard to believe that just 2 years ago this same team was 0-16 ……yeah one of the worst seasons in the history of the NFL. But that was the past and this year our Brownies are ready to win it all! Peridot! With the signing of Braxton Miller the Browns can expect to have a gang of OSU fans at the game rooting on the former QB standout who is now a wide receiver in the NFL. In other words it’s just another great reason to root for the Browns this upcoming season…..Full Story Here

Cleveland Browns bring Braxton Miller back to Ohio! Browns sign Braxton!!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted August 21, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: