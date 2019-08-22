10TV News Jerry Revish Announces Retirement In November

Longtime Columbus news anchor and pastor Jerry Revish announced Thursday that he would be retiring after more than 40 years in journalism.
Revish, who delivers the news every evening on WBNS-10TV, said his last day on air would be November 27.
“I’ve had the blessing and pleasure of working for the best locally-owned television station in America,” Revish said. “I’m grateful and humbled by the opportunities that have come my way. Even though I’m closing this chapter of my life, I believe my future is full of endless possibility,”
Revish said one of the stories he remembers covering the most was the Columbus Public Schools Desegregation case. In addition, he has been on the frontline on stories ranging from being the Columbus TV reporter to go to Saudi Arabia to cover the Persian Gulf War. He has covered countless political conventions, Ohio State University bowl games, September 11th terrorist attack and interviewed President Barack Obama.
Revish said he will continue to pastor Unity Temple Church of God in Christ, which he founded eight years ago with his wife Danielle.
Source: 10TV.com
