10TV News Jerry Revish Announces Retirement In November

Longtime Columbus news anchor and pastor Jerry Revish announced Thursday that he would be retiring after more than 40 years in journalism.

Revish, who delivers the news every evening on WBNS-10TV, said his last day on air would be November 27.

“I’ve had the blessing and pleasure of working for the best locally-owned television station in America,” Revish said. “I’m grateful and humbled by the opportunities that have come my way. Even though I’m closing this chapter of my life, I believe my future is full of endless possibility,”

Revish said one of the stories he remembers covering the most was the Columbus Public Schools Desegregation case. In addition, he has been on the frontline on stories ranging from being the Columbus TV reporter to go to Saudi Arabia to cover the Persian Gulf War. He has covered countless political conventions, Ohio State University bowl games, September 11th terrorist attack and interviewed President Barack Obama.

Revish said he will continue to pastor Unity Temple Church of God in Christ, which he founded eight years ago with his wife Danielle.

Source: 10TV.com

The World’s Biggest News Stories Of 2018 In Pictures 14 photos Launch gallery The World’s Biggest News Stories Of 2018 In Pictures 1. Andrew Gillum Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Deadly earthquake and tsunami hits Indonesia's island of Sulawesi Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. Banksy's 'Love in in the Bin' Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. Southern California wildfires Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Northern California fire Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. Philippines torrential downpours Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Border Patrol agents detain migrants Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. Humanoid Robots are made Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. White nationalists rally In Georgia Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. Teens for gun reform protest at the White House Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. Women's March Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading The World’s Biggest News Stories Of 2018 In Pictures The World’s Biggest News Stories Of 2018 In Pictures

10TV News Jerry Revish Announces Retirement In November was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com