Cleveland officer accused of kidnaping and urinating on 12-year-old girl

A Cleveland police officer was arrested Tuesday on accusations he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl.

According to WKYC.com, Patrol Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, was officially indicted Wednesday by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury facing the following charges.

  • 1 count of Attempted Kidnapping (with Sexual Motivation Specification)
  • 1 count of Pandering Obscenity Involving A Minor
  • 1 count of Disseminating Matter Harmful To Juveniles
  • 1 count of Endangering Children
  • 1 count of Criminal Child Enticement
  • 1 count of Public Indecency
  • 1 count of Assault
  • 1 count of Attempted Interference With Custody

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office the alleged incident happened Aug. 16. Nhiwatiwa is accused of driving past the victim with his windows rolled down as she waited for a school bus on Euclid Avenue. He asked her if she needed a ride, and the victim refused.

Nhiwatiwa drove off, but returned about one minute later and parked his vehicle. Authorities say he approached the victim, exposed his genitals and began to urinate on her while apparently filming the incident on his phone. He returned to his car and drove off, but turned himself in to Euclid police Tuesday.

Nhiwatiwa, a five-year veteran of the force and has been immediately suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case. He is scheduled for arraignment Aug. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

