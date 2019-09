Kids are notorious for saying that they’re “bored.” How do you respond to that? Sherri is always able to find something for Jeffery to do, like pay the mortgage, clean the house or help her find a man. Sybil’s dad would have her spell the word bored and have her go clean the rooms that start with those letters in the house.

Black Moms Matter: What Do You Do When Your Child Is ‘Bored?’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted August 22, 2019

