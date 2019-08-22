HOLD UP!: Jay-Z Is Not About To Become An NFL Team Owner According To League Sources

People were quick to condemn Jay-Z after rumors sparked about him becoming a NFL team owner following his Roc Nation NFL partnership but now it looks like once again folks jumped to conclusions way too fast because according to league sources that is totally false!
via CBS Sports
The [ownership rumor] report was connected to the deal Carter’s Roc Nation has to become the “live music entertainment strategist” for the NFL’s major events. There was already enough to unpack in that. How will Roc Nation impact social justice campaigns with the NFL? How will this affect artists unwilling to work with the NFL in the aftermath of Colin Kaepernick’s exit from the league? When and how will money be spent? How different will the Super Bowl halftime show look under Jay-Z’s leadership?
And unfortunately, the timing of the report, amid an already-charged atmosphere, has further complicated a murky situation which will take time to play out. Sources said it had people directly tied to the deal — within the Roc Nation team and within the NFL offices — scurrying to try to figure out who put the flawed info out there.
Jay-Z & Roc Nation Teams With NFL In Music & Social Justice Partnership, Twitter Has Questions
