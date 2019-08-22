MODEL MONDAY: We Are Looking For YOU And Hosting A Plus Size Model Search For NYFW

New York Fashion Week is on its way and as we’re getting ready to report on the styles that will usher us away from our Hot Girl Summers we’re looking for fresh faces to help us present them to the public. HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire are teaming up to search for aspiring models who are ready to make their debut on the world’s stage.
We created NYFW NOIR and MODEL MONDAY and in part to tell the stories of the women behind the beauty we see on newsstands and in runway shows. But we also seek to promote a variety of underrepresented Black women being celebrated in those spaces. For months we’ve been reminding the industry that we started the trends they gag over, and now we’re ready to remind them how we did it, by creating an opportunity for you.
View this post on Instagram
#ModelMonday: @imaanhammam has recently graced the cover of #Vogue with @pharrell & is killing it! This beauty’s career set ablaze when she opened one of #Givenchy’s runway shows & received the stamp of approval from #AnnaWintour. Read more about #ImaanHammam on HelloBeautiful.com! (📸: Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho / Getty) #HelloBeautiful
Five plus-size models will be selected to represent #TeamBeautiful on the runway. We’re committed to showing who you are and not just what you look like, the models will also be the subject of a MODEL MONDAY profile presenting their unique story to potential clients and agents.
View this post on Instagram
#ModelMonday: @realanaismali has established herself as a must have with it comes to runway shows. #LouisVuitton & #VeraWang are just a few brands she’s slayed for & her newly launched bodysuit line @anais.bodysuits has become a fav of ours! Read more about #AnaisMali on HelloBeautiful.com! (📸: Victor Virgile / Getty) #HelloBeautiful
We encourage curvy women of all ages, shapes and shades to step up to the challenge and showcase some of the sparkle that can only be found dangling from the fringes of Black Girl Magic by submitting an application to model in an upcoming New York Fashion Week event we’re hosting with Maui Bigelow.
Curvy Noire is happening on September 8th at the hub of NYFW. It’s a style summit and fashion show that allows access to an exclusive fashion event that usually excludes plus size women. It is a must attend affair for anyone interested in the fashion or beauty industries. Guests will have an opportunity to engage with the top trend setters, designers, editors and beauty representatives of the moment. They will also have an opportunity to hear where the experts see the industry heading as issues like ownership and sustainability are placed at the forefront of the conversation.
Looks that connect to the timeless elements of style and the modern elements that are making a statement will be worn by you on the runway.
We believe that no matter where you come from, or what detours you’ve taken you have a right to pursue your dreams. Come do it on the runway with us this season!
View this post on Instagram
#CurvyNoire: Come Slay New York Fashion Week with Us! _____ CurvyNoire is an engaging style summit brought to you by MadameNoire and @mauibigelow, that uses conversation and fashion to celebrate and elevate the ever-evolving plus-size fashion industry. This event is a vehicle for redefining standards and encouraging responsiveness to plus Black bodies in mainstream spaces. CurvyNoire is designed to make a significant impact, not just in plus style, but the fashion industry as a whole. Hosted during the height of New York Fashion Week, this event will yield the most prominent Black women that the plus-size community/industry has to offer. For more information head to MadameNoire.com! #curvygirl #curvywoman #nyfw #nyfw2019
Think you have what it takes? Check out how to participate below.
- Submit a headshot
- Submit a clear video of you walking wearing jeans, a tank top, and a minimum of 3” heels
- Submit a paragraph on why we should choose you to walk in NYFW
Purchase tickets to Curvy Noire here.
Note: Submissions should be sent to HelloBeautiful@ionedigital.com.Applicants must live in New York City or the New York City area and be available to rip the runway at 10AM on September 8th.
DON’T MISS:
#NYFWNOIR: Kinky Curly Looks We Loved At Texture On The Runway
#NYFWNOIR: Model Myori Granger Discusses The Importance Of Black Hairstylists At NYFW
#NYFWNOIR: Why We’re Tired Of Celebrating The Bare Minimum In The Fashion Industry
#NYFWNOIR: Check Out Who Made Our Best Dressed List From Harlem's Fashion Row
#NYFWNOIR: Check Out Who Made Our Best Dressed List From Harlem's Fashion Row
1. BRANDICE DANIELSource:Getty 1 of 28
2. DAPPER DANSource:Getty 2 of 28
3. CHANEL IMANSource:Getty 3 of 28
4. RUTH E. CARTERSource:Getty 4 of 28
5. IBRAHIM KAMARASource:Getty 5 of 28
6. ODELL BECKHAM JR.Source:Getty 6 of 28
7. CAM NEWTON AND VICTOR CRUZSource:Getty 7 of 28
8. DANIELLE JAMESSource:Getty 8 of 28
9. LINDSAY PEOPLES WAGNERSource:Getty 9 of 28
10. AAMITO LAGUMSource:Getty 10 of 28
11. SAFFI KARINASource:Getty 11 of 28
12. BOZOMA SAINT JOHNSource:Getty 12 of 28
13. MARQUITA PRINGSource:Getty 13 of 28
14. NAOMI MASONSource:Getty 14 of 28
15. ALTON MASONSource:Getty 15 of 28
16. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 16 of 28
17. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 17 of 28
18. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 18 of 28
19. KHALEA UNDERWOODSource:Hello Beautiful 19 of 28
20. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 20 of 28
21. UNDRA CELESTESource:Hello Beautiful 21 of 28
22. SEAN FRAZIERSource:Hello Beautiful 22 of 28
23. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 23 of 28
24. CLAIRE SULMERSSource:Hello Beautiful 24 of 28
25. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 25 of 28
26. DJ NIKSSource:Hello Beautiful 26 of 28
27. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 27 of 28
28. HARLEM'S FASHION ROWSource:Hello Beautiful 28 of 28
MODEL MONDAY: We Are Looking For YOU And Hosting A Plus Size Model Search For NYFW was originally published on hellobeautiful.com