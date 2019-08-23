Dave Chappelle is planning a special pop-up party and benefit concert in Dayton this Sunday in the Orgon District in honor of those affected during the mass shooting that killed nine people last month.

According to Dayton’s Mayor Nan Whaley’s Facebook page, The City of Dayton, along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce, will help organize Gem City Shine “to honor those affected by the Oregon District shooting and reclaim the Oregon District as a place to gather, eat, and shop during a #DaytonStrong block party. There will be beer, live entertainment, food vendors (restaurants and trucks), and more.”

Chappelle along with other local and national acts will be featured on the main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue. Performances will be throughout the afternoon and evening. The whole event is expected to run from 4 pm until 10 pm.

Event organizers want to encourage attendees to shop and eat at the Oregon District shops and restaurants during the event, in addition to the food trucks and vendors to help support the Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

Security will be very tight with metal detectors set up at each gate before attendees enter the event.

No large purses, backpacks, or other large bags will be permitted

Chappelle said there will be no cellphone of video tapping going allowed and wants to encourage attendees to “live in the moment” and enjoy the experience rather than record it with a cellphone.

Source NBC4i.com

Dave Chappelle Plans Benefit Concert in Dayton was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com