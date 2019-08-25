WATCH: Kanye West Brings His Sunday Service to Dayton

They say music heals the soul… and Kayne West attempted to do just that for the people of Dayton by bringing his Sunday Service to Riverscape in downtown Dayton for the Gem City Shine Benefit Concert.
Comedian Dave Chappelle put together the Gem City Shine Benefit Concert as a remembrance of the victims of the Dayton mass shooting in the historic Oregon District on August 4th.
Kanye West kicked off the festivities with his Sunday Service, a ministry of inspirational songs lead by a full choir. Chappelle along with other local and national acts at to be featured on the main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue throughout the day.
Watch the stream of Kanye’s Sunday Service for Dayton Here:
10 people were killed and at least 27 were incjured at the mass shooting in Dayton. Just hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.
Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured
