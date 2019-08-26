Columbus Teachers WON’T Strike , Agree to New 3 Year Contract

Parents rest easy , the school year has been saved and Columbus teachers won’t be going on strike anytime soon after signing a 3 year contract that gives teachers , nurses and social support workers a 3% annual raise. New superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said in a statement on Sunday “I believe the tentative contract demonstrates our commitment to recruit, retain and develop the best-in-class educators and staff,” Full Story Here

