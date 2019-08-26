Eddie Murphy to Host ‘SNL’ For The First Time Since 1984!!!

It has been over three decades since Eddie Murphy has last appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ save for a brief appearance on the show’s 40th anniversary special back in 2015.

Now, Eddie is making a huge comeback on the show that launched his career.

On December 21 this year, Mr. Murphy is coming back to host ‘SNL’ 35 years and six days after he had last host the show (December 15, 1984). No word on who will be the musical guest for his third ever hosting gig.

By hosting SNL during the upcoming season 45. Given that Murphy hasn’t hosted the show since 1984, this is both huge and true.

Eddie was a cast member on the show from 1980 until ’84. He even hosted the show on December 11, 1982, when he was still a regular on the show.

His best known characters include Mr. Robinson (a take off on ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’), Buckwheat (a grown-up version of the ‘Little Rascals’ character), Gumby (a live-action of the claymation figure), Velvet Jones, Tyrone Green, and Dion Dion among others. Eddie also did impressions of Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Other hosts announced for ‘SNL’s’ upcoming 45th season so far include Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, David Harbour, and Kristen Stewart.

As for Eddie, we’re just excited to see him back ‘Saturday Night Live’ after all these years away!

Here are a few of his gems on the show to get you pumped up for his return:

