Check Out What’s New At Ohio Stadium for 2019 OSU Football Season!

It’s back to school season which means kids and college students alike are back in class and ready to show their team spirit! This fall officially marks the 98th season of Ohio State University football being played at the iconic Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeye season opener against Florida Atlantic on August 31st. In anticipation of the new season the athletic department has provided a detailed breakdown of all the cool new features fans can expect to see at home games this year!

Check out some of the list below!

Bottomless soda – All soda this year will be served in souvenir cups with self-serve refill stations on A Deck or revisit a concession stand on all other levels for a free refill.

Buckeye Park by Tailgate Guys – The first year of “Buckeye Park” in 2018 was a success and a number of new options are available in 2019. The Tailgate Guys take care of everything for you from the site, to the tent, to the food and the seating. All you need to do it show up! Info: https://tailgateguys.com/ohio-state​

Concessions – Several new concession offerings will open for the 2019 season. Check out the full location listings and menus here: http://buckeyestastethetraditions.com/ohio-stadium​

DJ on the field level – A DJ will be on the field level both pregame and during the game playing everyone’s favorites to enhance the game day environment.

Grab & Go beverage/snack stands – Nine new grab & go stands have been added at various locations in the stadium designed to get you back in your seats quickly. These stands, which are similar to banks of refrigerators like in a convenience store, will allow fans to select their own items and pay at a kiosk. They will be located at sections 11A, 12A, 26A, 39A, 6B, 26B, 7C, 25C, 26C.

Loge Club – A new premium seating area has been added in the northwest corner of B Deck. Amenities in this area include all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages, in-seat service, a private entrance and access to a climate controlled club area.

Mobile student tickets – For the first time, all student tickets will be delivered electronically. Students will also enter the stadium via a mobile device.

Stadium experiences – Fans will be able to purchase on the official Ohio State Buckeyes app unique experiences in and around Ohio Stadium, including a personal message on the video board, tours and a photo at midfield.

Stadium improvements – A number of projects have been completed throughout the stadium which include concession stand renovations, seatback chair installation, C-Deck portable urinal installation, replacement of carpeting, and installation of new LED boards, speakers, televisions and directional signage.

Wi-Fi (increased) – Texting with friends and family and posting on social media inside Ohio Stadium is about to become a reality as the project to improve high density wireless connectivity is expected to be completed in time for the season opener vs. Florida Atlantic. Information on wireless networks to use at Ohio Stadium will be shared next week.

Be sure to grab your game day tickets early and check out all the new stuff circulating at the Ohio Stadium!

Go Buckeyes!

Source: 10TV

Check Out What’s New At Ohio Stadium for 2019 OSU Football Season! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted August 26, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: