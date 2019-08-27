LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Recreate Normani’s VMA Purple Makeup Look

The MTV VMA’s are always full of major beauty and fashion wins and this year was no exception. From flamboyant beehive styles to sultry eye looks and everything in between, our faves showed up and showed out at the Prudential Center last night. While there are so many beauty looks to choose from, one of our favorites of the night was definitely Normani’s stunning purple eye slay.
One of the most highly anticipated acts of the night, we all expected Normani to bring the house down and she did that and much more. Hitting the stage in a sexy purple and white bedazzled get-up, the beauty complemented her ensemble with a beautiful shimmery eye that simply left us swooning.
While it’s easy to think that only a makeup artist can recreate this eye-catching look, we can all bring this look to life! All it takes is to utilize an eyeshadow palette with a huge color payoff and seamless blend-ability to rock this look in true Normani fashion.
1. Prime your eyes.
Before creating any eyeshadow look, it’s always important to prime your lids with eye primer ($13.00, sephora.com). This ensures that your makeup goes the distance to keep you picture ready. Simply dab a little on your eyes and work it in until it’s well blended.
2. Grab a neutral eyeshadow shade.
One of our new go-to eyeshadow palettes is the Jackie Aina x Anastasia Beverly Hills Palette ($45.00, sephora.com). Offering a slew of cool to warm-toned neutrals, this palette is perfect for emulating the look. Start by applying a neutral brown “Ginger” along the crease.
3. Pack on the color.
Follow up with a deeper brown like the shade “Credit” from the palette. Work this shade within your crease to add some depth to the eye.
4. Bring on the purple.
Apply a royal purple or amethyst shade across your lid and blend until the color transition seamlessly with each other.
5. Line your lids.
Amp up this gorgeous eye with black eyeliner. We love Urban Decay Perversion Waterproof Eyeliner ($22.00, urbandecaycosmetics.com).
6. Add some glitter to the mix.
Add a few rhinestones to your eyes. Strategically place a few stones around your waterline and apply one to the corner of the eye to complete the look.
7. Pump up the volume with your lashes.
No eye look is complete without a touch of mascara with our fave Benefit Better Than Sex ($25.00, sephora.com). Apply your favorite mascara to seal the deal! You can also turn things up a notch with your favorite set of lashes to truly bring on the glam!
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Video Music Awards
