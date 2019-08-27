Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone Can’t Want To Perform At The Allstate Family Reunion

If you want to see Brownstone at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion, “say it, do it, show it, prove it.” Nicci Gilbert of Brownstone is so excited to be performing at the Family Reunion this weekend. Of the three original members, she’s the only one who will be there because Maxee has passed away and Mimi is taking care of her elderly mother. But, she’ll be there with Teisha Brown who has been singing with the group for over a decade.

Their hit “If You Love Me” has been sampled by a number of artists including rappers. One of her favorites was Tory Lanez version.

Gilbert offers advice to young people trying to make it in the entertainment industry, she says, “practice, practice and perfect your craft.” And remember that anything that happens over night wont last.

