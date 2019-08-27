Seriously Ignorant News: Granny Is Out Here Getting It

This is a story of stupid sex. Six seniors in Connecticut between the ages of 62 and 85 were caught and arrested on sex charges. The five men and one woman were charged with public indecency and breach of peace after they were caught in an area that people online say is a good hook up spot. The woman happened to be the oldest of the group at 85-years-old, Damon laughs “Grandma out there getting it in.”

Posted August 27, 2019

