There are fundamental differences between men and women. One being that women tend to enjoy conversation and men do not. Sherri is constantly telling Tom that she’d like the two of them to talk more, but he’s not going for it. But, Sherri is one who can have a conversation with a rock.

Top Of The Morning: The Difference Between Men And Women was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted August 27, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: