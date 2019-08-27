NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church is believed to be home to a child daycare center at the corner of North 52nd Street and Warren Street. They shared a video via Instagram that shows flames and smoke engulfing the church.

It is unknown if anyone was rescued or injured in the blaze.

The entranceway to the church is near North 52nd and Warren streets.

“Greater Bible Way Temple is 60-year-old ministry located in the heart of the West Philadelphia. We welcome you to experience worship and fellowship with us,” the church’s website reads. “We are not a perfect church – just a forgiven church whose doors swing on the hinges of Love.”

This story is still developing. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this trying time.

Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church was originally published on praisephilly.com

Written By: Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted August 27, 2019

