New Updates to Ohio Stadium Aims to Increase Buckeyes Fans Gameday Experience

We are just days away from the kickoff to the new season of Ohio State football. While there are the obvious changes on the coaching staff (new head coach Ryan Day taking over for Urban Meyer) and quarterback position (Georgia transfer Justin Fields leading the ranks), fans will soon notice some major changes to how they enjoy the game inside Ohio Stadium this fall.

The university’s athletic department announced major changes that will increase fan experience and enjoyment this season beginning Saturday when the Buckeyes open up again Florida Atlantic. Some of the changes include more seating (Ohio Stadium now holds 102,780), stadium-wide WiFi, and mobile student tickets.

10TV.com listed other features for fans this year and they include:

Bottomless soda – All soda this year will be served in souvenir cups with self-serve refill stations on A Deck or revisit a concession stand on all other levels for a free refill.

Cannon Drive – Cannon Drive is now open; however, road restrictions will be in place for inbound drivers exiting from SR-315 North at the Medical Center Drive offramp. The roadway will help increase the flow of traffic after the game, especially access to SR-315 South onramp.

Concessions – Several new concession offerings will open for the 2019 season. Check out the full location listings and menus here: http://buckeyestastethetraditions.com/ohio-stadium​

DJ on the field level – A DJ will be on the field level both pregame and during the game playing everyone’s favorites to enhance the game-day environment.

Grab & Go beverage/snack stands – Nine new grab & go stands have been added at various locations in the stadium designed to get you back in your seats quickly. These stands, which are similar to banks of refrigerators like in a convenience store, will allow fans to select their own items and pay at a kiosk. They will be located at sections 11A, 12A, 26A, 39A, 6B, 26B, 7C, 25C, 26C.

Loge Club – A new premium seating area has been added in the northwest corner of B Deck. Amenities in this area include all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages, in-seat service, a private entrance and access to a climate-controlled club area.

Parking – All public parking garages will be credit card only while surface lots will remain cash only. Parking info: http://osu.campusparc.com/home/events/ohio-stadium/football

Stadium experiences – Fans will be able to purchase on the official Ohio State Buckeyes app unique experiences in and around Ohio Stadium, including a personal message on the video board, tours and a photo at midfield.

Stadium improvements – A number of projects have been completed throughout the stadium which includes concession stand renovations, seatback chair installation, C-Deck portable urinal installation, replacement of carpeting, and installation of new LED boards, speakers, televisions and directional signage.

Source: Ohio State Athletics and 10TV.com

New Updates to Ohio Stadium Aims to Increase Buckeyes Fans Gameday Experience was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com