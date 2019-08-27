It’s FINALLY gonna happen , the downtown commission has approved knocking down 9 buildings downtown to make way for the new Crew SC stadium the building includes a couple of garages , a boat launch station and a salt barn. The Crew SC wants to host games in the new stadium in 2021 after announcing the new stadium this past December. Full Story Here

9 Buildings Will be Demolished for New Crew SC Stadium Downtown was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com