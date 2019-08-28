CLOSE
Leslie Jones Is Bouncing From SNL !?

It looks like another favorite is making an exit from SNL. According to reports, two time Emmy Award nominated funny woman Leslie Jones is bouncing from Saturday Night Live. Leslie Jones joined team SNL at the age of 47 years old in 2014 as a cast member and writer.

Leslie Jones is allegedly stepping out of the SNL spotlight to work on her own big projects one being her own Netflix special and being casted to play in the new Coming To America.

NBC has not confirmed this report at this time.

Season 45 of SNL returns in September.

