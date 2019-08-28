Trump Wanted To Cut Baltimore’s Rat Extermination Program But Said The City Was A ‘Rodent Infested Mess’

Last month, the good people of Baltimore were being slammed by Trump. He called the predominately Black city, as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and disparaged Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings in a tweet that many people called racist.

Now it is being reported that Trump proposed to cut a rat extermination program that would have helped this infestation.

The Baltimore Sun reports, “In March, the White House proposed eliminating the Community Development Block Grant, which is the primary funding source for Baltimore’s public housing rat-elimination program among several other housing programs across the city and country.”

The program is called HEAL (Healthy Elimination of All Pests Longterm), began in 2017 and was successful. According to the Department of Public Works, calls for rat-related problems fell 35% from 5,510 in 2017 to 3,575 in 2019.

The Baltimore Sun also reports, “The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development still has to approve funding for the rat program this year, according to a city spokesperson. Dr. Ben Carson, Baltimore’s former star surgeon and current secretary of HUD, reportedly had little to say at an April congressional hearing in response to the bipartisan criticism of the administration’s budget slashing.”

However, Carson had a lot say about the rats. Earlier this month, he told CBS when he worked in the city he was afraid to send kids home. “Where there were rats, roaches, mice, and ticks,” Carson said, “where there was just an unabated lead problem that was having devastating effects on the mental development of young people.”

He also added, “Somehow — I guess that’s how God works — I ended up as the Secretary of HUD and we can actually deal with these issues.”

Clearly, he is not dealing with these issues because over 2 years in HUD, Carson has done nothing but rolled back Obama-era housing and bought a $31,000 dining room set.

In case you missed it, Trump tweeted, “There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!”

There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019 Make America great again.

