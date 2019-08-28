Zendaya Tapped As New Face of Lancôme Idôle Campaign

Zendaya is taking her talents to the fragrance industry as the new face of Lancôme Idôle’s new campaign. After being named the brand’s new global ambassador earlier this year, the actress is now turning up the heat in visuals for the new fragrance.

In the new commercial, the Euphoria actress takes center stage while showing off her equestrian skills throughout the city of Los Angeles. Serving major beauty goals with glowing skin and wavy tresses crafted by Sheika Daley and Kim Kimble, the star looks nothing short of gorgeous. Throughout the visual, the beauty makes her way to the top of a mountain with a bottle of the fragrance right by her side for a dramatic effect.

Described as a classic floral scent with notes of jasmine, vanilla, rose and citrus, this fragrance smells like a dream! Dubbed as the world’s thinnest perfume bottle, the brand describes the design as a horizontal silhouette with a sharp and centered golden sphere along with a rose gold hued structure that embodies female determination.

In an interview with WWD, the actress opens up about what draws her to different fragrances.

“I feel like scents are immediately attached to emotions and are immediately attached to memories,” she tells WWD. “I don’t know what fragrance my grandmother wears, but I can smell it anywhere. If I smelled somebody with my grandma’s perfume I’d be like, ‘That’s my grandmother’s perfume. You smell like my grandma.’ But in a good way, because that’s the smell I’ve grown up with and it feels like home for me.”

In a behind-the-scenes interview, the beauty also dished about what Idôle- the French word for idol means to her.

“I personally think that an idol — and who your idol should be — is yourself really,” she says. “An idol is whatever definition that you want to make it for yourself. I think it’s important to make it for yourself and not allow people to define what it is for you. I always say my idol is my future self. I don’t know who she is yet, I haven’t met her yet, but I know she’s there and she’s waiting for me in the future.”

With prices starting at $59 for 0.85 fl. oz. bottle, $96 for the 1.7 fl. oz offering and $123 for 2.5 fl. oz., now is a great time to get your coins together to add this fragrance to your perfume collection.

While this is one of many brand ambassadorships for the young star, she continues to hit the ground running throughout the industry. The beauty will be heading to New York Fashion Week with Tommy Hilfiger next month.

DON’T MISS:

Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW Show At The Apollo And Derive Inspiration From Famous Black Women Performers

Zendaya Is In Paris Stepping On Necks With Her Fashion And Style

20 Times Zendaya Gave Us Euphoric Realness On The ‘Gram

Zendaya Tapped As New Face of Lancôme Idôle Campaign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com