The Bonfyre Is Proud To Be The Pride Of Chicopee, Massachusetts

R&B singer, The Bonfyre is proud to be from Chicopee Massachusetts, which you’ve probably never heard of. But, she tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show Crew that she feels, “proud to be the main thing from Chicopee.”

To many people she seemingly popped up out of nowhere and she says that in some way she has, but she’s, “been grinding for a long time.” The only explanation that she has for her success is that, “God is so good.”

She grew up in a family of entertainers aunt and uncle own a Polynesian show and it was on that stage that she got her start. She has been compared to musical greats like Teena Marie, which she says humbles her and is “a beautiful thing.”

The Bonfyre is opening up for Charlie Wilson this Saturday at the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted August 28, 2019

