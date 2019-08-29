Governor DeWine Wants To Add To Ohio Background Check Requirements!

Republican Governor Mike DeWine believes Ohio should start requiring the entry of certain protection orders and arrest warrants for top-tier, violent crimes into background check systems that help notify law enforcement and gun sellers about potentially dangerous people.

In a press conference today, Governor DeWine said too much information is missing from those state and federal systems, and that’s a safety issue. As part of his, Strong Ohio Plan, which addresses gun violence, work will begin immediately to make necessary changes.

According to DeWine, Ohio is starting work to create a simple, state-funded system for police and courts to add information about warrants and protection orders to the background check systems, and he’ll ask lawmakers to make it mandatory.

In the wake of the Dayton shooting that killed nine people this month, DeWine already proposed requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

