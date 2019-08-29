Westerville North Student Arrested For Bringing Gun to School

According to WBNS, a Westerville North student was arrested Thursday morning after bringing a gun to school.
According to a letter sent out by the school principal Kurt Yancey, a parent contacted the school concerned about their child possibly being in possession of a weapon. The student was then pulled out of class and searched by a resource officer. The search resulted in finding a loaded handgun in the pocket of a pair of pants the student was wearing under his jeans. The identity of the student isn’t being revealed, but it is known that the student is 14-years-old.
The student was arrested and charged with a fifth-degree felony, illegal conveyance on school property and carrying a concealed weapon.
Later in the day The Westerville Police Department and Westerville Public School System held a press conference. See what was said here:
