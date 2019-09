CPD and SWAT are on the scene right now , according to CPD’s twitter “A man barricaded himself inside his home on South 20th street, reports say that the man was firing several shots outside. Police want people to stay out of the area, a elementary school near the barricade situation was put on lockdown as a precaution. Full story here

CPD and SWAT responds to barricade situation on the Southside of Columbus was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted August 29, 2019

