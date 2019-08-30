Ever since Sunday morning at 12:05 am the great debatehas been which Starz Power theme opening is better, the one they used for 5 seasons featuring R&B singer Joe Thomas or the remix featuring Trey Songz. But appear there is a challenge going on and singer Tank has thrown his hat in the ring and rapper/Power Executive Producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is feeling the Tank version.
So much so after Tank posted it on his Instagram, 50 Cent reposted it.
Take a listen at Tank’s ‘Big Rich Town’ version below and let us know who’s version you like best: #Letsgo
Tank Just Killed ‘Big Rich Town’ And 50 Cent Is For It!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com