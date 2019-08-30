Michael Jackson Abuse Accuser Pissed At Dave Chappelle!?

Comedian Dave Chappelle has never been one to sugar coat his stand-up or how he wants to do things and whether folks like it or not he has been pretty dang on successful at it. Ironically enough for the King of Pop’s birthday somebody decided on this day in particular to take Dave Chappelle to task.

Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special “Sticks and Stones” is representative of just what your mama used to tell you when somebody got you good at school playing the dozens. So when Dave Chappelle brought up the fact that he didn’t believe the story of Wade Robson in ‘Leaving Neverland’ during his Netflix special skit, Wade Robson decided to go against the old sticks and stones adage and has decided to complain about the skit and it’s going viral on Michael Jackson’s born day.

Coincidence…I think not.

Wade Robson say’s that Dave Chappelle’s skit was inexcusable, others feel that hey it’s just jokes, get over it. Netflix doesn’t have anything to say and I bet you money that if wasn’t before today “Sticks and Stones” is trending. Wade Robson didn’t have a problem putting out there on his special with nobody but his family to co-sign after MJ is dead so what’s wrong with someone having an opinion of what you put out there especially when a court of law that you testified that it did happen say’s it didn’t happen. #IJS

Michael Jackson would have been 61 years old today.

Check out the video below

