Aveda Launches It’s First-Ever Vegan Lipstick Collection

While many beauty companies are jumping on the bandwagon of creating cruelty-free and organic products, Aveda has long been creating all-natural offerings. Recognized by Peta as a cruelty-free brand, almost all of their products including hair, body and skin are vegan. Now, the brand has become 100 percent vegan with its new lipstick collection, Feed My Lips Pure Nourish Mint Liquid Color Balm ($29.00, Aveda.com).
Free of beeswax and honey, the seven-piece collection includes a diverse range of lipstick and lip gloss shades. From cherry reds to classic nudes and everything in between, the Feed My Lips Pure Nourish Mint Liquid Color Balm provides a huge color payoff. Its sheer to medium coverage also comes in handy for days when we’re deciding on a simple everyday look or opting for a glamorous beauty beat.
Coming Soon! 😆✨👄. *NEW* @aveda Color Balm & Gloss❗️7 Great shades for those pouts! . . The Gloss smooths & plumps w/ all day moisture while the Color Balm gives 8 hours of wear 🙌🏽 . •• 100% Vegan! . . . . Due Early September 😆😉. #feedmylips #lipgloss #colorbalm #avedaproducts #avedalipgloss #avedacolorbalm
