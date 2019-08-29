CLOSE
Columbus Man Face Charges After Playing Chicken With Drone With CPD

A man played high-speed chase with his drone against police chopper ends bad.

Columbus Police Car at Night

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

Playing a prank on the police is never going to end well. Whether on the ground or in the skies.

Ryan Cook, 32, was charged with two misdemeanors after playing “chicken” with his drone with a Columbus Police Department chopper. Cook was hit with a “prohibited acts and unsafe operation of an aircraft.

Spiderman Far From Home Premiere

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Though drones are legal, police say he was operating his in a “dangerous” manner and with intent.

Oh, this wasn’t an accident, no, this was not accidental,” said Det. Patrick Seaman of CPD’s Counter-Terrorism Unit. “He was definitely doing that. I don’t think he had any nefarious intent, but it was certainly dangerous.”

Police followed the drone back to Cook and he was later arrested. Det. Seaman said he was remorseful and “realized this was not the best idea in the world, and so, admitted it.

Det. Seaman says this stunt could have been “catastrophic” if the drone would have struck the chopper.

Videos released showing police officer threatening unarmed black people are nothing new. Unfortunately most of us have become desensitized to that news, much like our reactions to mass shootings. Once something starts to happen all the time, well, it just doesn’t have the same shock value. But sometimes video captures something so disgusting that it’s hard to look away. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3Nc6wpCeeo&feature=youtu.be Now, a couple things. Is all of this necessary over a doll that couldn’t have cost more than $1? Do police officer’s really think that parents are enlisting their toddler children to shoplift single items from the dollar store? Why is it ever OK to tell parents who have their children with them, who aren’t being combative in any way and aren’t holding any weapons, that they will ‘shoot you in the f*cking face!’??? Check out some of these reactions from social media down below.  

Source: 10TV

Columbus Man Face Charges After Playing Chicken With Drone With CPD was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

