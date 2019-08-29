Columbus Man Face Charges After Playing Chicken With Drone With CPD

A man played high-speed chase with his drone against police chopper ends bad.

Playing a prank on the police is never going to end well. Whether on the ground or in the skies.

Ryan Cook, 32, was charged with two misdemeanors after playing “chicken” with his drone with a Columbus Police Department chopper. Cook was hit with a “prohibited acts and unsafe operation of an aircraft.”

Though drones are legal, police say he was operating his in a “dangerous” manner and with intent.

“Oh, this wasn’t an accident, no, this was not accidental,” said Det. Patrick Seaman of CPD’s Counter-Terrorism Unit. “He was definitely doing that. I don’t think he had any nefarious intent, but it was certainly dangerous.”

Police followed the drone back to Cook and he was later arrested. Det. Seaman said he was remorseful and “realized this was not the best idea in the world, and so, admitted it.”

Det. Seaman says this stunt could have been “catastrophic” if the drone would have struck the chopper.

