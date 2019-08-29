These cute clubs are going viral bringing us all the cuteness.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium finally released photos of their newest addition. Three African lion cubs were the first litter for 4-year-old Naomi born last week.
People have instantly fell in love with the cubs on social media.
The cubs actually surprised zookeepers after the father Tomo underwent a vasectomy in 2018. In lions, the failure rate in vasectomies is rare but not impossible.
The mother of the cubs, Naomi, is doing well according to zookeepers.
Source: 10TV
Columbus Zoo’s Lion Cubs Go Viral With Overload Of Cuteness was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
