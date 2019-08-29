New Shake Shack To Open in Short North!

Shake Shack is growing in popularity in the city of Columbus and will be opening a new restaurant in the Short North on Wednesday, September 4th! Their doors will officially open at 11 a.m. at 740 N. High St.

The first 100 people in line when doors open will receive free custom Shake Shack Lamp Apparel.

The new restaurant will be on the ground level of the forthcoming Graduate Columbus, part of the Graduate Hotels collection, according to a press release from Shake Shack. In addition to the classics, the Short North Shack will have a unique selection of frozen custard concretes:

● Berry Blender – Vanilla custard, strawberry purée, shortbread cookie, rainbow sprinkles

● Brownie Points – Vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, Fox in the Snow Cafe salted caramel chocolate brownie, chocolate toffee

● Pie Oh My – Vanilla custard blended with pieces of Fox in the Snow Cafe seasonal pie

Guests can wash their burgers down with local brews from Taft Brewing Co. plus Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister® Ale. Wine lovers can enjoy a glass of Shack RedTM and Shack WhiteTM wine from the Gotham Project, according to Shake Shack.

As part of Shake Shack’s mission to Stand For Something Good, the Short North Shack will donate 5% of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete to Columbus Gives Back, an organization that provides social volunteer and philanthropic opportunities for young professionals to create a culture of community engagement in central Ohio, company officials said.

The Shack will feature an outdoor patio and the building will also feature three permanent public art murals by Ryan Sarfati and Eric Skotnes.

In addition, Shake Shack is now hiring full-time and part-time team members – no previous experience required! Apply online at ShackCareers.com.

