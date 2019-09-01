Prayers are in order as there has been another a mass shooting in Texas after police tried to stop a car for what seemed like a simple traffic stop.
This time the shooting occurred in Odessa, Texas.
When the police went to approach a car being stopped for a traffic stop around 3:00 pm the driver immediately shot the police. Before taking off then carjacking a postal truck. The shooter then started firing shots at civilians at a movie theater, where a shoot-out ensued between the shooter and police. The shooter was killed, 21 people were wounded and the death toll has risen to 7 one them included a toddler.
All that is being said about the shooter at this time is that it was a male in his 30’s and that police don’t believe it was planned.
We will be keeping the families in this tragedy uplifted in our prayers.
See the video below
Prayers Are In Order: 7 Dead In Another Mass Shooting In Texas was originally published on wzakcleveland.com