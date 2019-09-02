Former Ohio State Quarterback Braxton Miller Waived By Cleveland Browns!

Well it’s looking like Cleveland fans won’t be getting any nostalgic feels this football season. It was announced last month that former Ohio State quarterback, Braxton Miller was signed to the Cleveland Browns. He has subsequently been waived from the team for this season!

The Cleveland Browns officially waived Miller and a lengthy list of other players as well and chopped down the roster to 53 players.

Miller is originally from Springfield, Ohio and he played high school football at Wayne before going on to play for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Professionally, Braxton played for the Philadelphia Eagles and for the Houston Texans in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Browns announced Miller had been signed by the team on Twitter on August 21st.

Source: NBC4i

