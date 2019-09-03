Caught On Video: Woman Forced To Give Birth In Jail Alone Is Suing

A woman who was forced to give birth in a Denver jail without any assistance or medical care while Denver authorities just stood by and watched is now suing.
In July of 2018, Diana Sanchez that had been in jail on a minor charge for cashing her sisters check that she had plead guilty to was alone bleeding and in pain in a cell on a concrete floor forced to give birth to her baby while Denver authorities watched from a far. Denver authorities wouldn’t take her to a medical facility, allegedly they notified a nurse while they focused on processing other prisoners into jail. The whole thing was caught on video.
After an internal affairs investigation Denver authorities determined that no one had did anything wrong, but you check out the video below and tell us what you think.
Warning this video is graphic in nature
View this post on Instagram
I am FURIOUS. She told them that her water burst. And instead of taking her to the hospital, they gave her absorbent pads. As she screamed and begged for help, they ignored her, and watched the whole thing, until she literally gave birth, all alone, in an unsanitary. Still connected by the umbilical cord, all she could do was lay there. This is why I want you to follow @FlipTheSenate. We have a plan for new national standards for jails and prisons everywhere, but we have to @FlipTheSenate to do it. Diana, of course, is suing Denver for what they did, but that’s not good enough. WE DEMAND CHANGE.
